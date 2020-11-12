It’s nearing the end of the ATP season, but Vasek Pospisil isn’t slowing down. On Thursday the No. 74 ranked Canadian upset Australian John Millman (No. 38) in straight sets.

Pospisil was great on both sides of play, scoring more than 80% of his first serves while also winning four of six break points in the match. The 30-year-old claimed victory over Millman, the tournament’s sixth seed, in a two-set win of 6-3, 6-2.

Pospisil will play Richard Gasquet (No. 49) in the semifinals on Friday.

Trending:

Sofia Open: Pospisil off to the semifinals after a dominating victory
Boxer Thibeault upgraded to a silver medal from Lima 2019 Pan Am Games
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Adventure, culture and food: 9 things Peru is famous for
Korea 101: Korean Customs and Traditions
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport