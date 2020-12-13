Jordan Kober secures first World Cup podium

Jordan Kober celebrates his first World Cup medal with bronze in the dual moguls event Sunday in Sweden.

The men’s big and small finals were cancelled due to weather with low visibility.

Matt Graham of Australia (81.06) and Ludvig Fjallstrom (79.74) both claimed victory after winning their respected semifinal matchups. Canadian Jordan Kober (78.31) and American Bradley Wilson (80.05) shared the third step of the podium.

READ: Kingsbury to miss start of World Cup season after back injury in training

This wraps up the final day of competition in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. The next moguls World Cup is scheduled for January 28 – 29 on Canadian soil in Calgary, Alberta.

