Jordan Kober secures first World Cup podium

© FIS/Buchholz

Jordan Kober celebrates his first World Cup medal with bronze in the dual moguls event Sunday in Sweden.

🚨 PODIUM ALERT 🚨⁣⁣

Congratulations to Jordan Kober who claimed his first World Cup podium today by finishing 3rd in Dual Moguls in Idre Fjäll! 🥉🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4tqxI17qla — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) December 13, 2020

The men’s big and small finals were cancelled due to weather with low visibility.

Matt Graham of Australia (81.06) and Ludvig Fjallstrom (79.74) both claimed victory after winning their respected semifinal matchups. Canadian Jordan Kober (78.31) and American Bradley Wilson (80.05) shared the third step of the podium.

No big final matchup from Idre today, as the final phase of men’s competition had to be called off due to low visibility… Instead we have those epic semi-final battles to make it up to you for today’s capricious weather. Enjoy!⁰

SF1: Ludvig Fjallstrom 🇸🇪 vs Jordan Kober 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ywCaMkxA0e — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 13, 2020

This wraps up the final day of competition in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. The next moguls World Cup is scheduled for January 28 – 29 on Canadian soil in Calgary, Alberta.