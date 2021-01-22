Jane Channell slides to bronze at Königssee World Cup

Photo: David Jackson

Skeleton athlete Jane Channell reached her first IBSF World Cup podium of the season on Friday, claiming bronze in Königssee, Germany.

Channell completed two runs for a total time of 1:42.93 seconds which resulted in a tie for bronze with Janine Flock of Austria, who currently leads the overall standings. Both athletes finished 0.63 seconds behind leader Jacqueline Loelling of Germany, and it was Anna Fernstaedt of Russia who came away with the silver.

Boom! @janechannell makes a statement in her return to the skeleton World Cup circuit, tying World Cup leader Janine Flock for the 🥉 in Konigssee. It was Jane’s first World Cup podium in more than three years! #missionformedals 💥 @KarbonSports 📷 @IBSFsliding pic.twitter.com/p97AShrnCL — BobsleighCANSkeleton (@BobCANSkel) January 22, 2021

This marks a return to the World Cup podium for Channell, after last reaching the podium at the Whistler World Cup stop in 2017. The Canadian posted a top 10 finish at her first Olympic Games at PyeongChang 2018.

Competition continues through Sunday, with bobsleigh events taking stage.