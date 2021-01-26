AP Photo/Martin Meissner

For #TrainingTuesday, we’re curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from Team Canada athletes. Check out the others here.

Team Canada tennis players are currently in mandatory quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, which will take place February 8–21.

On social media, they’ve been showing how they’re training in every way possible to showcase their best stuff on the court.

1. Denis Shapovalov

It’s going to take a lot more than a quarantine to stop Denis Shapovalov. Even confined to a hotel room, he finds a way to train! Currently ranked 12th in the world, Shapovalov reached the third round of the Australian Open in 2019, his best performance so far at the tournament.

2. Félix Auger-Aliassime

Félix Auger-Aliassime also worked extra hard during his quarantine and was obviously happy to be back on the court. The 20-year-old now ranked 21st in the world played in the Australian Open main draw for the first time in 2020, but this year is aiming to advance from the first round.

3. Vasek Pospisil

Vasek Pospisil made the most of the space available in his hotel room. We see him here practicing a very tight “air tennis” match. Pospisil, who currently sits 61st in the ATP rankings, reached the 3rd round of the Australian Open back in 2015.

Day 5 of isolation. Making some adjustments to training but still getting some work done :) #AusOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/5x0vZ4SnT6 — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) January 19, 2021

4. Rebecca Marino

Look at that eye-hand coordination! Rebecca Marino has shown us her agility in her recent workout videos on Instagram. She qualified for her first Grand Slam since 2013 with some outstanding play in her first tournament in over a year after recovering from a foot injury.

5. Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu has been putting in the work at the Mouratoglou Academy. Now ranked eighth in the world, Andreescu hasn’t played an official tournament since October 2019, just a few weeks after she became Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion, while recovering from foot and knee injuries.

6. Sharon Fichman

As we can see in this video from March, Sharon Fichman was one of the first athletes to show her creativity in training in the context of the pandemic. The Canadian is preparing to play in the doubles tournament at the Australian Open with partner Giuliana Olmos from Mexico.

No court? No problem when you have a long enough balcony:

Keep an eye on Team Canada tennis players at the Australian Open from February 8 to 21.