Wiebe and Fazzari win gold at Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Italy

On Friday, Canada’s Erica Wiebe and Michelle Fazzari wrestled their way to gold at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome, Italy.
Wiebe defeated Egypt’s Samar Hamza 10-0 by technical superiority to win the 76kg category. The reigning Olympic champion also won gold last year at this event.
RELATED: Erica Wiebe wins gold at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Italy
Erica Wiebe takes gold in Rome!
Wiebe defeated Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza of Egypt 10-0 in the 76 kg gold medal match
Canada ends the day with two golds and a bronze#WrestleRome pic.twitter.com/KpnqTfnvAz
— Wrestling Canada Lutte (@WrestlingCanada) March 5, 2021
In the 62kg category, Fazzari won the top prize by defeating Hungarian Marianna Sastin narrowly by 2-1.
RELATED: Olivia Di Bacco clinches silver and Erica Wiebe wins bronze in Ukraine
Rounding out Canada’s podium finishes for the day was Olivia Di Bacco, who claimed 68kg bronze with a 6-4 win over American Alexandria Gluade.
Competition continues through Sunday in Rome.
Trending: