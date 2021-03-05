Wiebe and Fazzari win gold at Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Italy

On Friday, Canada’s Erica Wiebe and Michelle Fazzari wrestled their way to gold at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome, Italy.

Wiebe defeated Egypt’s Samar Hamza 10-0 by technical superiority to win the 76kg category. The reigning Olympic champion also won gold last year at this event.

In the 62kg category, Fazzari won the top prize by defeating Hungarian Marianna Sastin narrowly by 2-1.

Rounding out Canada’s podium finishes for the day was Olivia Di Bacco, who claimed 68kg bronze with a 6-4 win over American Alexandria Gluade.

Competition continues through Sunday in Rome.

