Hamelin secures the 1500-metre title at short track worlds

Charles Hamelin is the 1500-metre ISU world short track speed skating champion in Dordrecht, Netherlands on Saturday.

During his 17th world championship, three-time Olympic champion and 2018 world champion, Charles Hamelin, secured gold during the first world skating event since last March. Hamelin’s time of two minutes 18.143 seconds put him ahead of Netherlands’ own Itzhak de Laat (2:18.202) and Semen Elistratov of Russia (2:18.296).

🚨 MEDAL ALERT! 🚨 🇨🇦 Courtney Sarault on the World Championship podium for the first time in her career after winning 🥈 silver in the 1500m!#FasterForward #SpeedSkating #ShortTrack pic.twitter.com/OKp09DQMt7 — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) March 6, 2021

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, New Brunswick, also climbed the podium for the first time in her career on Saturday. Her time of two minutes, 37.089 seconds earned her a silver medal in the women’s 1500-metre race. Netherland’s Suzanne Shulting won gold (2:36.884) and Xandra Velzeboer took bronze.

Ten Canadians are set to compete this weekend as this is the only international competition of the season after all six World Cups were previously cancelled.

