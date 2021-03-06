Charles Hamelin is the 1500-metre ISU world short track speed skating champion in Dordrecht, Netherlands on Saturday.

During his 17th world championship, three-time Olympic champion and 2018 world champion, Charles Hamelin, secured gold during the first world skating event since last March. Hamelin’s time of two minutes 18.143 seconds put him ahead of Netherlands’ own Itzhak de Laat (2:18.202) and Semen Elistratov of Russia (2:18.296).

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, New Brunswick, also climbed the podium for the first time in her career on Saturday. Her time of two minutes, 37.089 seconds earned her a silver medal in the women’s 1500-metre race. Netherland’s Suzanne Shulting won gold (2:36.884) and Xandra Velzeboer took bronze.

Ten Canadians are set to compete this weekend as this is the only international competition of the season after all six World Cups were previously cancelled.

More details to come.

Trending:

Hamelin secures the 1500-metre title at short track worlds
What are the differences between baseball and softball?
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Adventure, culture and food: 9 things Peru is famous for
Korea 101: Korean Customs and Traditions