Denis Shapovalov advances to semis in Dubai

Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft

Denis Shapovalov is heading to the semifinals at the Dubai Championships after defeating France’s Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.

Shapovalov is the third seed for this tournament, and is currently ranked 12th in the world.

Also in competition yesterday were Milos Raonic, Félix Auger-Alisassime, both competing in the Mexican Open. Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas. The two have faced each other four times, each winning two matches.

Raonic was unable to defeat Dominik Koepfer, falling 6-4, 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez was also in action at the Monterrey Open, securing a spot in the quarterfinals after winning 6-1, 6-4 over Kristína Kučová. She will face Slovak Viktória Kužmová on Friday for a spot in the semifinals. Last month Fernandez reached a career high ranking of 86.

Shapovalov will face either South Africa’s Lloyd Harris or Japan’s Kei Nishikori.