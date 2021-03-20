Mark McMorris takes World Cup bronze in Aspen

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC

Mark McMorris captured a bronze medal at the U.S. Snowboard Grand Prix in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old put up a score of 81.90 to reach the third step of the World Cup podium. Norway’s Marcus Kleveland won the event with 87.58 points, while American Redmond Gerard claimed silver with 82.16.

Slopestyle World Cup Aspen – results Top-3 Women:

1.Anna Gasser 🇦🇹

2.Hailey Langland 🇺🇸

3.Enni Rukajarvi 🇫🇮 Top-3 Men:

1.Marcus Kleveland 🇳🇴

2.Redmond Gerard 🇺🇸

3.Mark McMorris 🇨🇦 Full results: https://t.co/Z8fvL0z3Ue pic.twitter.com/oSBSA0RTcC — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) March 20, 2021

McMorris has had a stellar week on the slopes in Aspen, fresh off of a world championship win in snowboard big air on Tuesday. The two-time Olympic bronze medallist became the first Canadian man to ever win the big air event at worlds.

READ: McMorris and Blouin win big air gold on final day of worlds

The U.S. Grand Prix will continue tomorrow with the ski and snowboard halfpipe competitions.