Tokyo 2020: Team Canada by the numbers powered by SAS
Our friends at SAS are here to help you learn more about your favorite olympic team with their Team Canada Analytical Insights. Learn about how many medals Canada has won at the Olympic Games over the past 25 years, what province is home to the most Canadian athletes, or take a guess at what the fastest object is at the Olympic Games (hint: the answer may surprise you).
All-time medals by summer olympic sports
Team Canada summer medals won in the last 25 years
Tokyo 2020 Team Canada athletes by home province
Fastest objects at the summer Olympics
READ: Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport