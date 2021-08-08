FR
Tokyo 2020: Team Canada by the numbers powered by SAS

Hope Blackmore Headshot
By Hope Blackmore

Our friends at SAS are here to help you learn more about your favorite olympic team with their Team Canada Analytical Insights. Learn about how many medals Canada has won at the Olympic Games over the past 25 years, what province is home to the most Canadian athletes, or take a guess at what the fastest object is at the Olympic Games (hint: the answer may surprise you).

All-time medals by summer olympic sports

Team Canada summer medals won in the last 25 years

Tokyo 2020 Team Canada athletes by home province

Fastest objects at the summer Olympics

READ: Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport

Tokyo 2020 Team Canada composition

Tokyo 2020 Team Canada athlete age and experience

Event durations at the summer Olympics

All-time Team Canada Olympic summer medals by sport

Sizing up Olympic equipment

