FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Leylah Fernandez pumps her right fist and lets out a scream in celebration.AP Photo/Seth Wenig
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Leylah Fernandez advances to US Open final

By Agnes Wong

Leylah Fernandez is heading to the U.S. Open final after defeating No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday evening.

Inside Arthur Ashe stadium, Fernandez went down early in the first set, before coming back to tie the set at 4-4. Fernandez didn’t allow Sabalenka’s powerful serves faze her, standing her ground and taking the set all the way to a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Fernandez came back from losing the first two points to winning 7-3.

READ: US Open Updates: Days 1-10

In the second set, Sabalenka led early again, before Fernandez came back from being down 30-0 to break the Belorussian’s serve, taking a 3-2 lead in the set. The Canadian led once again at 4-3, before Sabalenka took charge and won the set 6-4.

The deciding set, Fernandez won the first game, followed by Sabalenka taking the second. The two players each won another game, tying it up at 2-2.

The 19-year-old Canadian went on to win the next two games, breaking Sabalenka’s serve to lead 4-2. Fernandez was unable to hold on to the lead, as Sabalenka tied the set up at 4-4. Fernandez remained calm, winning the following set.

Fernandez won the match in the next game by breaking Sabalenka’s serve, to win the set 6-4. On Saturday, Fernandez will play either Emma Raducanu or Maria Sakkari for the US Open title.

Tomorrow fellow Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime will also play for a spot in the final. He is up against No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Gaby Dabrowski and doubles partner Luisa Stefani are also in action, facing the American pair of Coco Gauff and Caty McNally for a place in the women’s doubles final.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Leylah Fernandez

trending

In 2021, Fernandez won her first WTA title. She was the youngest player at the Monterrey Open and didn’t drop…

Milos Raonic

At 2016 Wimbledon, Raonic became the first Canadian man to play in a Grand Slam singles final after defeating Roger…

Sharon Fichman

In June 2021, Fichman broke into the top-30 of the WTA doubles rankings.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Tennis

trending

Olympic tennis features men’s and women’s singles and doubles tournaments as well as a mixed doubles tournament, which returned to…

Luge

Luge athletes compete on an ice track, beginning their ride by sitting on an open fiberglass sled. At the top…

Equestrian – Jumping

Arguably the best known of the equestrian disciplines, jumping (sometimes called show jumping) features highly technical courses with a series…

View all sports