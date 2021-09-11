Here’s what people are saying about Leylah’s incredible run at the US Open
She may not have captured the US Open title, but Leylah Fernandez certainly captured the hearts of tennis fans in Canada and around the world over the past two weeks.
From current players, to tennis legends, to music stars and beyond, they just can’t get enough of the 19-year-old girl from Montreal!
There was plenty of praise from the Canadian tennis community…
A birthday greeting from the great Billie Jean King? Not too shabby…
Leylah had fellow Team Canada athletes talking too…
Just about everyone loved the charismatic youngster…
Including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge…
And even the Spice Girls!
And if her exuberance on the court didn’t win you over, then her grace off the court surely did…
But let’s not forget about the other Canadians that made their mark at this year’s US Open.
Fellow Montreal native Félix Auger-Aliassime had an impressive semifinal run of his own…
While Gaby Dabrowski also made the final four in women’s doubles…
Congratulations to Leylah, Félix, and Gaby! The future of Canadian tennis is clearly in good hands.