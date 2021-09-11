AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Here’s what people are saying about Leylah’s incredible run at the US Open

She may not have captured the US Open title, but Leylah Fernandez certainly captured the hearts of tennis fans in Canada and around the world over the past two weeks.

From current players, to tennis legends, to music stars and beyond, they just can’t get enough of the 19-year-old girl from Montreal!

There was plenty of praise from the Canadian tennis community…

Great fight @leylahfernandez and what a tournament. Lots to be proud of and this is just the beginning! Big congrats to @EmmaRaducanu . Fun to watch 🔥 — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) September 11, 2021

Great run by @leylahfernandez

Very inspiring 🇨🇦



Hell of a job 20 sets in a row for @EmmaRaducanu — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 11, 2021

A birthday greeting from the great Billie Jean King? Not too shabby…

Wonderful to meet @leylahfernandez at the #USOpen.



Happy birthday, dream big, and keep going for it! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Hqqynviqyv — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 6, 2021

Leylah had fellow Team Canada athletes talking too…

Such an inspiration @leylahfernandez 🔥 The entire country is behind you! 🇨🇦 Make sure to have that maple syrup before the final!! #enjoy — Marie-Philip Poulin (@pou29) September 10, 2021

SHE ON ONE 🎾 🇨🇦

Let’s GO @leylahfernandez — Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) September 11, 2021

Waow @leylahfernandez you’re amazing. The fight and battle was incredible. That game was electric to watch #USOpen — James Palmer (@jamespalmer66) September 11, 2021

Just about everyone loved the charismatic youngster…

Hell of a run for @leylahfernandez… Canada was captivated!



The future is BRIGHT. 🇨🇦👏 pic.twitter.com/uHqKM9eONt — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 11, 2021

Including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge…

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

And even the Spice Girls!

Wow! Amazing tennis from @leylahfernandez and @EmmaRaducanu that’s Girl Power right there!! Congratulations Emma ✌🏻💕#USOpen — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) September 11, 2021

And if her exuberance on the court didn’t win you over, then her grace off the court surely did…

What a beautiful, graceful soul Leylah Fernandez is. Selfless and empathetic. Rare. I have a new favorite tennis player. https://t.co/Tqtl9RGMw5 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 11, 2021

But let’s not forget about the other Canadians that made their mark at this year’s US Open.

Fellow Montreal native Félix Auger-Aliassime had an impressive semifinal run of his own…

While Gaby Dabrowski also made the final four in women’s doubles…

I loved watching Gaby play at the Olympics. It was like watching #WonderWoman deflect bullets. Not bragging or anything- but I saw @GabyDabrowski , @leylahfernandez and @felixtennis play in Tokyo and they are all in #USOPEN SEMIS!!! Go Canada(Note @DjokerNole should do okay too) https://t.co/7q7vmSqdTD — Marnie McBean OC OLY (@MarnieMcB) September 8, 2021

Congratulations to Leylah, Félix, and Gaby! The future of Canadian tennis is clearly in good hands.