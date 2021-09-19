FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Katie Vincent competing in the C1 200m sprintDarren Calabrese/COC
Darren Calabrese/COC

Katie Vincent paddles to canoe sprint gold in Copenhagen

By Cara Gilhula

Katie Vincent paddled to the C-1 200 metre gold medal at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday.

The 25-year-old raced to a time of 46.52 seconds to take gold. Spain’s Antia Jacome paddled to second with a time of 46.79s and Poland’s Dorota Borowska came in third (46.90s).

No stranger to international waters, Vincent recently returned from Tokyo 2020 with a bronze medal in the C-2 500 metres event. She has also won two other world championship gold medals, both in the C-2 500m event with teammate Laurence Vincent Lapointe. In 2018, she won bronze in the C-1 500m. This is her first individual title.

Next year, Lake Banook in Dartmouth will host the 2022 Canoe Sprint World Championships.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

View all athletes

Related Sports

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

trending

The Olympic program will become gender equal at Tokyo 2020 with the addition of women’s canoe events. Men and women…

Canoe/Kayak – Slalom

The Olympic program will become gender equal at Tokyo 2020 with the addition of women’s canoe events. All four events…

Speed Skating – Long Track

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the sport, with skaters reaching speeds of more than…

View all sports