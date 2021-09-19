Darren Calabrese/COC

Katie Vincent paddles to canoe sprint gold in Copenhagen

Katie Vincent paddled to the C-1 200 metre gold medal at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday.

The 25-year-old raced to a time of 46.52 seconds to take gold. Spain’s Antia Jacome paddled to second with a time of 46.79s and Poland’s Dorota Borowska came in third (46.90s).

No stranger to international waters, Vincent recently returned from Tokyo 2020 with a bronze medal in the C-2 500 metres event. She has also won two other world championship gold medals, both in the C-2 500m event with teammate Laurence Vincent Lapointe. In 2018, she won bronze in the C-1 500m. This is her first individual title.

Next year, Lake Banook in Dartmouth will host the 2022 Canoe Sprint World Championships.