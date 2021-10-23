Photo: @mollysimpson939 / Instagram

BMX Supercross: Simpson wins bronze in first World Cup final

BMX sensation Molly Simpson claimed the podium in her first ever World Cup final on Saturday at the 2021 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup in Sakarya, Turkey.

Simpson earned bronze with a time 38.71 seconds, ahead of the likes of competition favourites Mariana Pajon (Colombia), and the Netherlands’ Smulders sisters.

USA’s Felicia Stancil claimed gold with a time of 37.656 seconds, while Czech Republic’s Eliska Bartunkova clocked in at 38.445 seconds.

Simpson was named as an alternate to the Canadian BMX team for Tokyo 2020.

This is the first of four final race days of the BMX Supercross World Cup season, all of which will take place in Sakarya over the next two weekends.