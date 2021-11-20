FIS Freestyle Ski / Roman Lachner

Max Moffatt soars to slopestyle World Cup silver

Max Moffatt reached the FIS World Cup ski slopestyle podium on Saturday after securing the silver medal in Stubai, Austria.

Birk Ruud (NOR) coming through with his second career slopestyle World Cup win today in Stubai!



Top 3:

1 – Birk Ruud 🇳🇴

2 – Max Moffatt 🇨🇦

3 – Ferdinand Dahl 🇳🇴



Full men's results – https://t.co/bBiG1wvXcu#fisfreeski #stubaiworldcup pic.twitter.com/J1qHZ4hflU — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) November 20, 2021

READ: Max Moffatt And Megan Oldham reach World Cup podium for the first time in Italy

The 23-year-old scored 86.26 points on his best run to split Norway’s Birk Ruud (87.60) and Ferdinand Dahl (86.06) on the podium. This is Moffatt’s second World Cup medal. He previously celebrated his first in 2019 with a gold medal in Italy.

Canadian teammate Teal Harle was also in the finals and finished 15th. On the women’s side, Megan Oldham secured seventh and Olivia Asselin reached ninth place to close out the competition on Saturday.