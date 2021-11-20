FR
Max Moffatt 2018FIS Freestyle Ski / Roman Lachner
FIS Freestyle Ski / Roman Lachner

Max Moffatt soars to slopestyle World Cup silver

By Cara Gilhula

Max Moffatt reached the FIS World Cup ski slopestyle podium on Saturday after securing the silver medal in Stubai, Austria.

The 23-year-old scored 86.26 points on his best run to split Norway’s Birk Ruud (87.60) and Ferdinand Dahl (86.06) on the podium. This is Moffatt’s second World Cup medal. He previously celebrated his first in 2019 with a gold medal in Italy.

Canadian teammate Teal Harle was also in the finals and finished 15th. On the women’s side, Megan Oldham secured seventh and Olivia Asselin reached ninth place to close out the competition on Saturday.

