Team Canada marches in closing ceremonyCOC/Mark Blinch
COC/Mark Blinch

Team Canada at the Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony

By Paula Nichols

After more than two weeks of competition, it was time to celebrate one last time at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Team Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann carries the flag into the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC
Isabelle Weidemann carries the Canadian flag in the closing ceremony
Team Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann carries the flag into the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

As has been tradition at Olympic Closing Ceremonies since Melbourne 1956, the flag bearers from all countries come in first. And who did we spot in the mix but Isabelle Weidemann, proudly carrying the maple leaf.

Then, it was time for all other athletes to make their grand entrance en masse. The Team Canada athletes weren’t hard to spot in their winter lululemon kit that each had a Canadian flag tucked into the collar for them to pull out at the right time.

Team Canada athletes march into the closing ceremony
Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC
Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC
Team Canada marches into the closing ceremony
Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC
Backs of Team Canada athletes with Canadian flag draped
Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Good bye Beijing. We look forward to the next Olympic Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026!

