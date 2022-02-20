COC/Mark Blinch

Team Canada at the Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony

After more than two weeks of competition, it was time to celebrate one last time at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Team Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann carries the flag into the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada's Isabelle Weidemann carries the flag into the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

As has been tradition at Olympic Closing Ceremonies since Melbourne 1956, the flag bearers from all countries come in first. And who did we spot in the mix but Isabelle Weidemann, proudly carrying the maple leaf.

Then, it was time for all other athletes to make their grand entrance en masse. The Team Canada athletes weren’t hard to spot in their winter lululemon kit that each had a Canadian flag tucked into the collar for them to pull out at the right time.

Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Team Canada arrives at the Closing Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Good bye Beijing. We look forward to the next Olympic Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026!