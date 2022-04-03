THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada adds two more medals to close out Artistic Swimming World Series

After winning a pair of silver medals on Day 2 of the 2022 FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Paris, France, Team Canada added two more to their collection on Day 3.

Canada started Sunday off a high note with a second-place finish in the second event of the day – the women’s team technical. The 10-woman team composed of Rosalie Boissonneault, Andrée-Anne Côté, Scarlett Finn, Audrey Lamothe, Raphaëlle Plante, Kenzie Priddell, Kiara Quieti, Kiana Sweet, Alicia Rehel and Sydney Carroll finished with a final score of 84.7341 points, just behind the United States who took gold with 86.0680 points. Israel finished third with 82.5568 points.

Team Canada closed out the event with yet another silver in the women’s team free event. Spain finished first with 90.7000 points while Boissonneault, Côté, Finn, Plante, Priddell, Quieti, Sweet, Rehel, Carroll and Laurianne Imbeau posted a score of 85.7667 to take home Canada’s fourth silver of the competition. Israel won another bronze with a score of 84.4667 points.

The artistic swimming team will be back in action at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series Super Final from May 20 – 22 in Greece, followed by the FINA World Championships from June 18 – 25 in Budapest.