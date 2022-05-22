AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Ingrid Wilm swims to two backstroke golds

Ingrid Wilm asserted her dominance in the backstroke event at the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour on Sunday.

The Calgary, Alta. native won gold in both the 50m and 100m backstroke at the international swim meet in Monaco.

The 23-year-old is considered one of the strongest backstroke swimmers in the world, and set the Canadian 100m backstroke record in September.

Results Monaco Finals A 🔥



🏊 200m backstroke Men

🥇 Pieter COETZE 🇿🇦 (1:58:71)

🥈 Yohann NDOYE-BROUARD 🇫🇷 (1:58:91)

🥉 Roman MITYUKOV 🇨🇭 (1:59:35)



🏊 100m backstroke Women

🥇 Ingrid WILM 🇨🇦 (59:13)

🥈 Pauline MAHIEU 🇫🇷 (1:00:24)

🥉 Simona KUBOVA 🇨🇿 (1:01:23) pic.twitter.com/YADVdMZDKa — Mare Nostrum Swim Tour (@MareNostrumswim) May 22, 2022

On Sunday she won the 50m backstroke with a head-to-head win over Finland’s Mimosa Jallow, finishing with a time of 27.63 seconds. She improved on her semi-final time of 27.82 seconds.

In the 100m backstroke, she was the only swimmer to clock in under a minute in the finals, finishing with a time of 59.73 seconds. Pauline Mahieu of France took home silver (1:00.24), and Czech Republic’s Simona Kubova took home bronze (1:01.23).

Wilm just missed Tokyo 2020 qualification in the summer of 2021 when she swam under the FINA A standard in the 100m backstroke at Olympic Trials.