Mitton secures her first Diamond League podium in Stockholm

Sarah Mitton finished second in the women’s shot put at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday. This is the first career podium on the Diamond League circuit for the Canadian.

Mitton’s throw of 19.90m allowed her to climb to the second step of the podium to claim the silver. This throw represents her second-best performance ever after setting a Canadian record (20.33m) last weekend.

American Ealey Chase shot 20.48m to win her third Diamond League title in three matches, while Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo took third place with a throw of 19.30m.

Canadian shot putter @MittonSarah earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

Mitton had her best throw during the third round and showed great consistency during each appearance in the circle. She started the competition with 18.99m throw and following that up with a 19.38m before solidifying her position with her top throw. Only two Canadian women have ever thrown over 19 metres — an elusive mark in the shot put event.

It was on June 25 — at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, British Columbia — that the 26-year-old athlete demolished the Canadian record she held in the shot put by an impressive 75 cm. With that she became the first Canadian to ever throw over 20m.

Make that a new 🇨🇦 record in the women's shot put for @MittonSarah



Mitton tossed 20.33m at the #BellTrials22, smashing her previous national record of 19.58m 💪 It also marked the longest throw in the world this year





Catch her and the rest of the national team athletes in action at the World Athletics Championships — taking place from July 15 to 24 in Eugene, Oregon.