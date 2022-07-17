FR
AP Photo / David J. Phillip
AP Photo / David J. Phillip

Rogers claims historic silver in hammer throw

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Camryn Rogers has made history as the first Canadian woman ever to win a medal in the women’s hammer throw. 

She won silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday after she launched her third throw at 75.52 metres.

It marks the first time a Canadian woman has won a medal in a field event at the World Championships. 

“I feel so completely overwhelmed with emotion,” she told CBC Sports following her medal. “Every cheer, every ounce of support, I feel all of it.”

Rogers put herself in a podium position with a throw of 72.61m. Despite her second throw not registering, she saved her best for last.

Brooke Andersen of the U.S. took home gold with a throw of 78.96m, while compatriot Janee’ Kassanavoid claimed bronze (74.86m).

Rogers’ silver is just the latest of her recent successes. She became the Canadian record holder for shot put at the at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in June.

Rogers’ silver was the first medal won by a Canadian in the World Athletics Championships.

