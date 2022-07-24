AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Brooke Henderson wins second career major at Evian Championship

Brooke Henderson won her second tournament of the year and twelfth career LPGA Tour title on Sunday after finishing first in the Evian Championship.

Henderson carried a two-shot lead into the final round, and despite a tournament-high round of 71 on Sunday, she birdied the 18th hole to clinch the title.

It’s the first time she’s won a major since the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship.

Henderson was historically good to start the tournament, becoming the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower.

On Saturday, she shot a 68 to maintain hold of the lead. On Sunday, the pack caught up to her after a double bogey on the sixth hole.

Despite a bogey on the 11th hole, Henderson closed out the back nine strong with three birdies, including back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15.

“The saying is that majors are won on the back nine on Sundays,” Henderson said in an interview following the win.

“So I just tried to keep that frame of mind, and I knew that I was still in it.”

Sophia Schubert of the U.S. gave chase after shooting a final round 68, and positioned herself in a tie with Henderson entering the final hole.

Henderson, however, continued to come through when it mattered most, sinking a birdie putt on 18.

MAJOR winner (x2)!



Hats off to @BrookeHenderson for another incredible performance 🇨🇦🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iqRlJCp5Zy — Golf Canada (@GolfCanada) July 24, 2022

