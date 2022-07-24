FR
Olympic.ca Logo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Brooke Henderson wins second career major at Evian Championship

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Brooke Henderson won her second tournament of the year and twelfth career LPGA Tour title on Sunday after finishing first in the Evian Championship.

Henderson carried a two-shot lead into the final round, and despite a tournament-high round of 71 on Sunday, she birdied the 18th hole to clinch the title.

It’s the first time she’s won a major since the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship.

Henderson was historically good to start the tournament, becoming the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower.

On Saturday, she shot a 68 to maintain hold of the lead. On Sunday, the pack caught up to her after a double bogey on the sixth hole.

Despite a bogey on the 11th hole, Henderson closed out the back nine strong with three birdies, including back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15.

“The saying is that majors are won on the back nine on Sundays,” Henderson said in an interview following the win.

“So I just tried to keep that frame of mind, and I knew that I was still in it.”

Sophia Schubert of the U.S. gave chase after shooting a final round 68, and positioned herself in a tie with Henderson entering the final hole.

Henderson, however, continued to come through when it mattered most, sinking a birdie putt on 18.

READ: Henderson’s spectacular Sunday earns her 11th tour title

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Brooke Henderson

trending

Brooke Henderson is constantly making history. In April 2021, she won her 10th career LPGA Tour title at the Hugel-Air…

Alena Sharp

In her Olympic debut at Rio 2016, Sharp finished in the top-30. A week later, she posted a fourth-place finish…

Lorie Kane

Since her rookie year on the LPGA Tour in 1996, Lorie Kane has won nearly $7 million in career earnings....

View all athletes

Related Sports

Golf

With golf being the ultimate game of distances and angles, it is one of the world’s most popular sports, played…

Curling

Curling is one of the most strategic sports at the Olympic Winter Games. Playing on a rectangle sheet of ice,…

Taekwondo

Taekwondo is a sport of power, accuracy and control in which competitors earn points by landing kicks to their opponent’s…

View all sports