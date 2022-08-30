AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Perfect start for Canadian tennis stars at US Open

All five Canadians at the US Open have advanced to the second round of their singles tournaments.

One lone Canadian took to the court on Tuesday. 19th-seeded Denis Shapovalov bested Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler — 85th in the world — in a game that took five sets. The 23-year-old Canadian beat his opponent 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-1 in a clash lasted nearly three hours.

Broken on his first serve of the match, Shapovalov fumbled the first set before finding his rhythm winning the next two. The Swiss converted two break points in the fourth set to win forcing the match into a final set. In the final set, Shapovalov dominated Huesler from start to finish to advance to the second round. He had 12 aces and saved five of the eight break points he faced. He will face the winner of the match between Spaniards Jaume Munar and Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday.

The successful Monday at Flushing Meadows began with Bianca Andreescu defeating Harmony Tan of France in three sets. The 2019 US Open women’s champion won the opening set 6-0 in just 25 minutes. Andreescu then dropped the second set 3-6. But she reset and came back to take the third and deciding set 6-1.

Having improved her career record at the US Open to 11-1, Andreescu will face 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. The Brazilian was a finalist at the Canadian Open a couple of weeks ago.

Later in the afternoon, Rebecca Marino got past Magdalena Frech of Poland in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. That is the 31-year-old’s first main draw win at the US Open in 12 years. Her next opponent will be Daria Snigur of Ukraine who knocked out former world number one Simona Halep in the first round.

In the night session, last year’s finalist and this year’s 14th seed Leylah Fernandez also got a straight sets win. She defeated Oceane Dodin of France 6-3, 6-4 in just over an hour. It was a clean match for the 19-year-old with 26 winners including 10 aces and just nine unforced errors. Her second round opponent will be Luidmila Samsonova, ranked 35th in the world, who just won her second career WTA title this past weekend.

Leylah Annie Fernandez🇨🇦 on her first round win at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/9hQt98vi9L — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 30, 2022

The first Canadian man to hit the courts was sixth seed Félix Auger-Aliassime. It took him four sets (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3) to defeat Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard. A semifinalist last year, Auger-Aliassime took advantage of the one service break he got in the first two sets as he hit 38 winners including 13 aces in the match. Next up for the 22-year-old on Wednesday will be Great Britain’s Jack Draper.

"It's never easy to play your best tennis in the first round."



Felix Auger-Aliassime on struggles at the start of the tournament and looking forward to the second round. pic.twitter.com/hD2fjPba3f — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 30, 2022

The second round of the tournament starts today with Andreescu, Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez, and Marino all looking to book their tickets into the third round.