FR
Olympic.ca Logo
AP Photo/Anvar Ilyasov
AP Photo/Anvar Ilyasov

Linda Morais wins 68kg bronze at the Wrestling World Championships

Hope Blackmore Headshot
By Hope Blackmore

Linda Morais was victorious in her bronze medal match against Nisha Dahiya of India at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

This Tecumseh, Ontario native took to the mat in the 68kg category hungry for a medal after falling in the quarterfinals to eventual silver medallist Ami Ishii of Japan 8-5.

Morais found herself in the repechage against Pauline Denise Lecarpentier of France. In a closely fought match, this Canadian claimed a 2-1 victory over her opponent and was headed to the bronze medal final.

In the final, Morais gave up an early four points but dug deep and battled back scoring two takedowns — turning the second into a pin to claim the bronze medal over Dahiya.

This is the second medal of the tournament for Team Canada after Karla Godinez Gonzalez claimed a bronze of her own in the 55kg category defeating Moldovan Mariana Dragutan of Moldova 6-2. In the 62kg category, Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez fell to Xiaojuan Lou of China 4-3 in the bronze medal match.

The Wrestling World Championships continue through till September 18th in Belgrade, Serbia.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Danielle Lappage

Danielle Lappage made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016 but unfortunately sustained a ruptured hamstring while warming up for her…

Joseph Schleimer

Wrestler Joe Schleimer won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. This was…

Maxime Potvin

In Maxime Potvin’s first year of international competition in 2009 he won a gold medal at the German Open and...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Wrestling

Olympic wrestling includes six men’s freestyle events (57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg), six women’s freestyle events (48kg, 53kg, 58kg,…

Taekwondo

Taekwondo is a sport of power, accuracy and control in which competitors earn points by landing kicks to their opponent’s…

Shooting

There are three types of firearms used in Olympic shooting competitions: rifles, pistols, and shotguns. In the rifle and pistol…

View all sports