AP Photo/Anvar Ilyasov

Linda Morais wins 68kg bronze at the Wrestling World Championships

Linda Morais was victorious in her bronze medal match against Nisha Dahiya of India at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

This Tecumseh, Ontario native took to the mat in the 68kg category hungry for a medal after falling in the quarterfinals to eventual silver medallist Ami Ishii of Japan 8-5.

Morais found herself in the repechage against Pauline Denise Lecarpentier of France. In a closely fought match, this Canadian claimed a 2-1 victory over her opponent and was headed to the bronze medal final.

In the final, Morais gave up an early four points but dug deep and battled back scoring two takedowns — turning the second into a pin to claim the bronze medal over Dahiya.

Karla Godinez Gonzalez has claimed bronze 🥉 at the World Wrestling Championships 🙌



She defeated Moldovan Mariana Dragutan in the bronze medal final at 55 kg 👏



📸: @WrestlingCanada pic.twitter.com/WcJ2XK2EVM — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) September 13, 2022

This is the second medal of the tournament for Team Canada after Karla Godinez Gonzalez claimed a bronze of her own in the 55kg category defeating Moldovan Mariana Dragutan of Moldova 6-2. In the 62kg category, Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez fell to Xiaojuan Lou of China 4-3 in the bronze medal match.

The Wrestling World Championships continue through till September 18th in Belgrade, Serbia.