House Of Common Studio/James Park

Celebrating finalists from the 2022 RBC Training Ground program

On October 22, 100 young athletes aged 14-25 came together in Ottawa for the 2022 RBC Training Ground National Final. They had earned their places at this full day of athletic testing by virtue of their performances in qualifying events where high performance leaders from nine National Sport Organizations (NSOs) were keeping their eyes out for future Olympic talent.

Want to learn more about some of Canada’s brightest future Olympians? Check out the four-episode series sharing the stories behind these athletes’ journeys, who hope to earn funding and support as one of 30 RBC ‘Future Olympians’.

Meet Erica Rieder

Erica Rieder, 2022 RBC Training Ground Finalist

After playing hockey overseas in Sweden, Erica returned to Canada to try out for RBC Training Ground for one last shot at being discovered by an Olympic sport. Erica is no stranger to the program. She competed at the 2021 National Final and did it in style – breaking every record in her age group.

Her efforts are paying off and it shows, as she’s been identified by Cycling Canada. She’s since traded in her skates for a bike and recently reached the podium at her first Canadian Track Championships. She believes that with hard work and determination, she can achieve her dreams of the competing at the Olympic Games.

Future episodes will be made available on Mondays throughout the month of November.

The 30 RBC Future Olympians will be announced on Dec. 5 during the national broadcast on TSN following the coverage of Toronto Raptors game.