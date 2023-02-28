FR
Megan Oldham skis along a big rail on a slopestyle course
Miha Matavz/FIS

Megan Oldham soars to ski slopestyle silver at world championships

By Paula Nichols

Megan Oldham has won her second straight world championship medal in ski slopestyle, taking silver in Bakuriani, Georgia on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Canadian missed standing on the top of the podium at the FIS Freeski World Championships by just two-tenths of a point.

Oldham laid down two solid runs, of which only her best score counted towards the final results. She scored 80.88 on her first run, which had her in third place behind Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland (87.95) and Johanne Killi of Norway (84.71). Both of those women struggled on their second runs, but it was the opposite for Oldham. She earned 87.75 points from the judges to put her just behind Gremaud and ahead of Killi, who had their first runs scores count.

Oldham moved up a step on the podium from the slopestyle bronze she won in making her world championship debut in 2021.

In the men’s ski slopestyle final, Max Moffatt came 1.53 points shy of the podium, placing fourth. His top score of 82.80 points had him in a podium position after the first run, but he saw it surpassed in the second run. A pair of Norwegians, Birk Ruud (90.75) and Christian Nummedal (87.08), took gold and silver. Andri Ragettli of Switzerland saw his first run score of 84.33 stand up for the bronze.

The FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships continue in Bakuriani until March 5. Still to come are the ski big air events in which Oldham and Moffatt are both expected to compete.

