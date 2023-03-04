FR
James Crawford captures silver in Aspen

By Sydney Wray

James Crawford collected his third World Cup medal of the season, capturing silver at the FIS Alpine World Cup in Aspen, USA.

In an incredibly tight race, the Toronto-native had the twelfth start of the day and climbed the ranks to take silver with a time of 1:32.21. Crawford finished just 0.61 seconds behind Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Marco Odermatt from Switzerland completed the podium with a time of 1:32.23, 0.02 seconds behind the Crawford.

After the first interval, Crawford was 0.47 seconds behind the leader, in 23rd place. He was able to gain time from the second interval to finish on the second spot podium. 

The event was originally intended for Friday, but was canceled due to bad weather conditions. After his descent on Friday, Crawford was in the provisional tenth place. James Crawford now ranks fifth in the World Cup downhill. The next and final downhill World Cup event of the season will take place in Soldeu in Andorra on March 15. This World Cup will also host the super g, team parallel, slalom and giant slalom events.

On the women’s side Stefanie Fleckenstein notched her first career World Cup Top 20 in Kvitfjell. She had achieved her first top 30 last week in Switzerland.

