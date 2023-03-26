FR
Liam Brearley wins slopestyle silver in Switzerland

By Chris Faria

Liam Brearley earned a silver medal in men’s slopestyle at the final FIS World Cup stop of the season in Silvaplana, Switzerland – an event where he also won silver back in 2021.

The Canadian amassed a total of 89 points, but it wasn’t enough to claim top honors, edged out by Japan’s Taiga Hasegawa, who scored 92 points. The podium was completed by Swede Sven Thorgren with a score of 85 points.

Cameron Spalding also came close to winning a medal but finished just off the podium in fourth place with 79.5 points. In the general classification of the Slopestyle World Cup, Liam Brearley ended the season in fourth position with 144 points, just ahead of Spalding, who finished fifth with 125 points. The Slopestyle World Cup title went to American Dusty Henricksen.

