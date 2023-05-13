Canoe Kayak Canada

MacKenzie and Vincent kick off 2023 season with bronze

Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent kicked off canoe season with a statement. The pair took home bronze in the women’s C-2 500m on Saturday at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

The Canadian pair cleared the distance in 2 minutes and 2.45 seconds, just 1.11 seconds behind winners Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun of China. Antia Jacome and Maria Corbera (2:02.23) of Spain took home silver.

For Vincent, it’s her second medal of the weekend after collecting a silver medal in the C-1 200m on Friday.

Third at the halfway point in lane number 7, the Canadians were the second fastest in the last 250 meters, but held at the final podium position.

Sophia Jensen and Julia Osende (2:03.09) also competed in the A final and finished fifth.

The competition continues until Sunday in Hungary. Vincent will have the opportunity for her third trip to the podium in the 5000m final where she is the reigning world champion.