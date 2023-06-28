FIBA Basketball

Team Canada wins FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series in Poitiers

The Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team of Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe, and Michelle Plouffe claimed their first FIBA Women’s 3×3 Series title of the season, taking top honors at the tournament in Poitiers, France.

The Canadians went into the tournament as the top seeded team and they got the better of second-seeded China in Wednesday’s final. Both teams started the game strongly, with Michelle Plouffe opening the scoring with a two-point basket, to which the Chinese replied less than 40 seconds later.

However, after five minutes of play, the Canadians had found their rhythm and were leading 10-5. With 3:23 left to play, a timely two-point basket from China followed by another 40 seconds later tightened the score to 12-11, but still in Canada’s favor. The Canadians managed to score a series of unanswered baskets to bring the score to 17-12 with 1:42 to go in the game. The Chinese didn’t give up, and with 45 seconds remaining in the game, the score was 17-16, but they failed to score on their final possessions.

Katherine Plouffe was named her team’s tournament MVP. Canada, which has participated in the two most recent of the seven stops so far on the 2023 circuit, is currently fifth in the overall standings.

The Canadians advanced to the final by beating Hungary’s Gyor team 18-10. Both teams seemed to be struggling to score baskets at the start of this semifinal. After five minutes of play, the score was tied 5-5. A two-point basket by Michelle Plouffe 10 seconds later revitalized the Canadian team, who took the lead and never trailed again.

The Canadian quartet had kicked off the knockout round on Wednesday with a 21-12 victory over Team USA in the quarterfinals. With 1:58 remaining on the clock, the Canadians scored the 21st point to end the match.

In round robin play on Tuesday, the Canadians won both their Group A matches, beating Neftchi, a team from Azerbaijan, 18-11, and Italy 21-11.

The Canadians will not be taking part in the next two stages of the circuit. A Canadian quartet comprising Crozon, Bosch, Samantha Cooper and Carly Rachel Ahlstrom will make an appearance in Fribourg, Switzerland on July 6 and 7. The Plouffe sisters will reunite with their usual teammates for the Bordeaux stage on July 19 and 20.