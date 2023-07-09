Rowing Canada

Rowing: Silver for women’s eight in Lucerne

For the second year in a row, Team Canada’s women’s eight has taken home silver at the third World Rowing Cup of the season in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The crew of Jessica Sevick, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Alexis Cronk, Kirsten Edwards, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys, Kristina Walker, Morgan Rosts and helmsman Kristen Kit finished the 2000m in 6 minutes and 3.57 seconds.

The Canadians finished only 75 hundredths of a second behind the gold medal winners, the British. Australia took home the bronze with their time of 6:06.09. Romania finished fourth out of four teams in this final.

The Canadian rowers were consistently strong throughout the competition, finishing third in the first three runs of the 500m before stepping up their game in the final stretch climbing onto the second step of the podium.

Team Canada is the reigning Olympic champion at the Tokyo 2020 women’s eight event. Payne, Wasteneys, and Kit were part of the team that took home that medal.

The men’s eight also made it to the A final and ended up finishing in 6th place.