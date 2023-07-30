FIBA Basketball

Canada 3×3 takes first at Edmonton women’s series stop

Canada’s 3×3 basketball team of Michelle Plouffe, Katherine Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch claimed first place at the Edmonton stop of the FIBA 3×3 women’s series on Sunday evening, defeating China in overtime.

The Canadians trailed China in the final but came from behind to push and win 16-14 on home soil for the second-straight year.

In the final, Canada trailed 14-11, but the Plouffe sisters combined for five points to secure the win for Canada. Michelle Plouffe finished the match with 11 points and six rebounds while Katherine Plouffe added five points and eight rebounds.

WINNING IT ALL IN EDMONTON 🏆🇨🇦



For the second-straight year, Canada wins #3x3WSEdmonton after a dramatic come-from-behind victory over China to get it done on home soil 🙌#3x3WS | @FlairAirlines pic.twitter.com/jSwGr1mIkq — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) July 30, 2023

On route to the final, Canada defeated Poland 22-10 on Saturday before defeating Japan 16-8 in Pool A play. Sunday morning Canada faced off against Chile in the quarter-final, cruising to a 22-9 win, followed by a dominant 18-10 win over the United States in the semi-final to punch their ticket to the final in front of the home crowd.

Michelle Plouffe led the competition with most points with 35 and most key assists with 12, while Katherine Plouffe led in rebounds with 31. Canada as a team led all teams in most points scored.

The next stop for the Canadian team in the 3×3 women’s series is in Prague, Czech Republic from Aug. 4-5.