(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Jessica Klimkait earns gold at the IJF Hungary Masters

Jessica Klimkait claimed the gold medal in the -57kg category at the IJF Hungary Masters 2023, taking place in Budapest from August 4-6.

Klimkait began the tournament by beating Bulgaria’s Ivelina Ilieva by ippon in the first round, before winning her bout against Britain’s Lele Nairne with two waza-ari. In the quarter-finals, the Canadian faced France’s Priscilla Neto in a long bout won by Klimkait with an ippon three minutes 17 seconds into golden score overtime. The semi-final bout was much shorter, with Klimkait successfully projecting at the expense of Germany’s Pauline Starke to score an ippon after just 33 seconds.

She faced off in the final against France’s Sarah-Léonie Cysique. Klimkait entered the match with a 6-2 record in match ups with Cysique.

With no winner within regulation time, the judokas advanced to golden score overtime, during which Klimkait won by ippon (a single throw which puts the opponent on their back).

This gold medal continues Klimkait’s run of consecutive podium finishes, as she has now won a medal in her last 15 tournaments, including a bronze at the IJF World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, in May.

The 26-year old made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, where she won a bronze medal.