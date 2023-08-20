FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Athletics Canada
Athletics Canada

World Athletics Championship: Ethan Katzberg captures hammer throw gold

By Sydney Wray

Ethan Katzberg made history at his World Athletics Championship debut in Budapest, Hungary on Sunda. Katzberg captured the world title and set a new national record in hammer throw. The 21-year-old is the first Canadian man to ever receive a medal in this event.

Katzberg captured gold for his record-smashing fifth throw of 81.25 metres edging out 2021 Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki from Poland who threw 81.02 metres.

Fellow Canadian, Adam Keenan also competed in the hammer throw final where he finished 11th for his throw of 74.49 meters.

The excitement continues as the World Athletics Champions continue until August 27th. The women will have their turn soon as the women’s hammer throw qualifications will happen on August 23 and the final will take place on August 24. There we will get a chance to see 2022 vice-world champion Camryn Rogers take the stage.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Camryn Rogers

Camryn Rogers made history in her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 as she became the first Canadian woman to ever…

Jillian Weir

In 2018, Weir competed at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. She went on to win her first Canadian…

Marc-Antoine Lafrenaye-Dugas

Marc-Antoine Lafrenaye-Dugas has enjoyed success in multiple throwing events. At the 2013 Canada Games, he was a gold medallist in...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Bobsleigh

Bobsleds are built to hold one, two or four athletes. Beginning with a running start, teams push their sleds approximately…

Gymnastics – Rhythmic

Rhythmic gymnastics is one of three sports (along with artistic swimming and softball) that are contested only by women at…

View all sports