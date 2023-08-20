Athletics Canada

World Athletics Championship: Ethan Katzberg captures hammer throw gold

Ethan Katzberg made history at his World Athletics Championship debut in Budapest, Hungary on Sunda. Katzberg captured the world title and set a new national record in hammer throw. The 21-year-old is the first Canadian man to ever receive a medal in this event.

Katzberg captured gold for his record-smashing fifth throw of 81.25 metres edging out 2021 Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki from Poland who threw 81.02 metres.

ETHAN KATZBERG IS A WORLD CHAMPION 🇨🇦🥇



Katzberg smashes the Canadian record again with a heave of 81.25m! This is the first time a Canadian man has medaled in this event and Katzberg brings home Team Canada’s first medal of #Budapest2023 💥



📸 by Claus Andersen pic.twitter.com/ryRqBrDaBI — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) August 20, 2023

Fellow Canadian, Adam Keenan also competed in the hammer throw final where he finished 11th for his throw of 74.49 meters.

The excitement continues as the World Athletics Champions continue until August 27th. The women will have their turn soon as the women’s hammer throw qualifications will happen on August 23 and the final will take place on August 24. There we will get a chance to see 2022 vice-world champion Camryn Rogers take the stage.