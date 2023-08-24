(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

World Athletics Championships: Camryn Rogers wins hammer throw gold

Canada has asserted itself on the world stage as a new hammer throwing powerhouse.

Camryn Rogers upgraded her silver medal from last year to gold, throwing 77.22m to clinch the title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary. This is the first time a Canadian woman has been crowned world champion in the hammer throw.

In the end, it was the Canadian’s first attempt that proved decisive. American Janee’ Kassanavoid threw 76.36m on her third attempt to win the silver medal. Her compatriot DeAnna Price reached the podium late in the competition, taking third place with a throw of 75.41 m on her fifth attempt.

This medal comes just days after Ethan Katzberg became the first Canadian to be crowned World Champion in the hammer throw event. Both B.C. athletes, Rogers and Katzberg are creating a name for Canada when it comes to the hammer throw event. The only other country to have won both hammer throw events is Poland, who achieved this feat three times, in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

All eyes were on Rogers as she set off to Budapest, as not only one of Canada’s returning medallists, but also an athlete who had a strong season leading into the championships, which included a new Canadian record of 78.62m in late May.

Rogers said before the final that she thrives under pressure, a statement that certainly seemed to ring true as she looked relaxed and confident throughout the meet. She showed great consistency throughout the competition with throws of 77.07 m, 76.75 m, 75.68 m and 76.72 m. Assured of the gold medal even before her sixth and final attempt, she waited until she had completed the throw before letting her emotions get the better of her, starting the celebrations as soon as the hammer left her hands.

“I feel like one of the best things I’ve been taught over the years is that it’s not over ’til it’s over. I kept that in my mind until the very last throw. I think the moment that it was over, that’s when it hit me,” Rogers said afterwards.