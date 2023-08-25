(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Canada blows out France to open up the FIBA World Cup

Canada has opened up the FIBA World Cup with a stunning 95-65 win over No. 5 ranked France at the FIBA World Cup in Jakarta, Phillipines.

Even the most optimistic Canadian fans couldn’t have seen a win like this over a team like France coming.

Leading by three at half, Canada dominated every aspect of the second half, bolstered by lockdown perimeter defence, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s spectacular performance on offense.

Early on it was a game of runs. France punched first with a quick 7-0 run to start the game, before Canada responded with a 14-2 run of their own, and back to France who responded with a 12-0 run.

Evan Fournier was the story of the first half for France, as the 10-year NBA vet came out with the hot hand, scoring 19 first-half points for France.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) struggled early as he adjusted to the physicality of France’s defence, missing his first five shots. Canada also struggled from the outside, making just two of their first 12 attempts from three.

Despite the struggles, Canada competed and defended at a high level, and took a three-point lead at halftime, thanks in large part to solid play from Kelly Olynyk, and bench contributions from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Everything changed in the third quarter. Canada outscored France 25-8, as SGA completely took over the game on offense, mixing it up with drives, mid-range baskets, and a deep three.

Shai pulling up from the logo like its nothing. 🥵#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada pic.twitter.com/246unQJHLt — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 25, 2023

Defensively, Canada forced turnovers and missed shots to allow them to speed the game up. France finished the game with 17 turnovers, leading to 20 points for Canada off of those turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Olynyk added 18 points, plus Dillon Brooks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 12 points.

The win makes the path to the second round a whole lot easier for Canada, as the two remaining opponents (Latvia, Lebanon) are much less revered than the French national team.

France, who won bronze at the World Cup in 2019, and silver at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020, is not accustomed to losses of this nature. With the 30-point win, Canada delivers a huge message to the rest of the field.

Canada will take on Lebanon in their next matchup on Sunday, at 5:45 a.m. EST.