FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander effectue un lancer au panier contre Nicolas Batum.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Canada blows out France to open up the FIBA World Cup

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Canada has opened up the FIBA World Cup with a stunning 95-65 win over No. 5 ranked France at the FIBA World Cup in Jakarta, Phillipines.

Even the most optimistic Canadian fans couldn’t have seen a win like this over a team like France coming.

Leading by three at half, Canada dominated every aspect of the second half, bolstered by lockdown perimeter defence, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s spectacular performance on offense.

Early on it was a game of runs. France punched first with a quick 7-0 run to start the game, before Canada responded with a 14-2 run of their own, and back to France who responded with a 12-0 run.

Evan Fournier was the story of the first half for France, as the 10-year NBA vet came out with the hot hand, scoring 19 first-half points for France.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) struggled early as he adjusted to the physicality of France’s defence, missing his first five shots. Canada also struggled from the outside, making just two of their first 12 attempts from three.

Despite the struggles, Canada competed and defended at a high level, and took a three-point lead at halftime, thanks in large part to solid play from Kelly Olynyk, and bench contributions from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Everything changed in the third quarter. Canada outscored France 25-8, as SGA completely took over the game on offense, mixing it up with drives, mid-range baskets, and a deep three.

Defensively, Canada forced turnovers and missed shots to allow them to speed the game up. France finished the game with 17 turnovers, leading to 20 points for Canada off of those turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Olynyk added 18 points, plus Dillon Brooks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 12 points.

The win makes the path to the second round a whole lot easier for Canada, as the two remaining opponents (Latvia, Lebanon) are much less revered than the French national team.

France, who won bronze at the World Cup in 2019, and silver at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020, is not accustomed to losses of this nature. With the 30-point win, Canada delivers a huge message to the rest of the field.

Canada will take on Lebanon in their next matchup on Sunday, at 5:45 a.m. EST.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Kayla Alexander

Kayla Alexander made her first appearance with the senior national team in 2018.

Miranda Ayim

Miranda Ayim has been representing Canada since she was a junior, helping Canada to a silver medal at the 2006…

Bridget Carleton

Bridget Carleton first played for Canada at the 2013 U16 FIBA Americas, serving as captain and leading the team to…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Football (Soccer)

A soccer game features two teams, each with 11 players on the field from a total roster of 18 players.…

Rugby

Although variations of rugby have existed since the Middle Ages, the first international match, played between Scotland and England, was…

Basketball

Basketball was invented by Canadian professor James Naismith at Springfield College in Massachusetts in December 1891. It didn’t take long…

View all sports