Bence Vekassy / ICF

Katie Vincent takes home a haul of medals at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships

Team Canada will be carrying a heavy bag of medals home after a successful Sunday at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Germany. Katie Vincent‘s incredible performance secured her three world titles in one day.

Vincent began the day capturing gold in the in the women’s C1 500m for her time 2:01.54. Later, Vincent and her teammate Conor Fitzpatrick defended their world championship title in the C2 mixed 500m event. Their final time of 01:45.771 put them on top of the podium once again. To wrap up the day, Vincent continued to dominate in the physically gruelling C1 5000m event. This final medal was her fourth of the competition.

Some other notable performances were put on by Maddy Schmidt who captured silver in the 5000m race finishing only one second away from gold with a time of 22:46.6.

Team Canada also took home a bronze medal in the women’s C4 500m team event. The team composed of Sophia Jensen, Sloan Mackenzie, Jacy Grant, and Julia Lilley Osende finished just behind behind China and Germany.