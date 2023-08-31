Bence Vekassy(ICF)

Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie headline Canada’s silver and bronze at Canoe Sprint World Cup

A few days after the conclusion of the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Canadian canoeists were back in action at the World Cup in Paris, which serves as a test event for Paris 2024.

Two Canadian duos shared the podium in the women’s C-2 500 m. Bronze medallists in the event last week at Worlds, Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie were on the second step of the podium this time at the Stade nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne, which will host the Paris 2024 competitions. The silver medallists finished with a time of 1 min 57.01 s.

The other Canadians on the start line, Sophia Jensen and Julia Lilley Osende, took bronze, 1.01 seconds behind Vincent and MacKenzie.

Reigning world champions Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun of China once again came out on top with a time of 1 min 56.13 s to take the gold medal. The Canadians were behind them by a margin of 0.88 seconds.

READ: Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie win bronze at Canoe-Kayak Worlds in Germany

The Paris Sprint Canoe-Kayak World Cup continues until Friday.