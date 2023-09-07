AP/Matthias Schrader

Sarah Mitton wins Diamond League silver medal in Brussels

A couple weeks after winning the silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Sarah Mitton once again stood on the second step of the podium at the Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Mitton took second place in the women’s shot put event with a throw of 19.76 m.

The Canadian held the best throw for much of the competition after a first attempt of 19.69 m, followed by her best throw of the day on her second appearance in the circle. It was on her fifth attempt that American Chase Ealey, gold medallist at the 2022 world championships, surpassed Mitton’s performance with a throw of 20.05 m. American Maggie Ewen took third place with a throw of 19.64 m from the very start of the competition.

Mitton took part in three of the four Diamond League events featuring the shot put event, winning the gold medal at the Oslo meet on June 15. Tied for third place in the overall Diamond League women’s shot put standings, she has qualified for the circuit finals to be held in Eugene, Oregon, on September 16 and 17.

The Diamond League meet in Brussels continues on Friday. Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will compete in the men’s 200 m, while Charles Philibert-Thiboutot will be on the starting line for the rarely contested men’s 2000 m.