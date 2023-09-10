AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Gabriela Dabrowski claims women’s doubles crown at US Open

Gabriela Dabrowski made history at the US Open, becoming the first Canadian to win a women’s doubles crown at a Grand Slam event after her and partner, New Zealander Erin Routliffe, defeated German duo Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in straight sets in the final.

It is the third major of Dabrowski’s career, having won the 2017 French Open and 2018 Australian Open in mixed doubles. She had previously reached a women’s doubles final at Wimbledon in 2019.

A title worth jumping over! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1VhZlDHY3S — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

The title was the first for the duo, who only teamed up earlier this summer at the National Bank Open in Montreal, and the No. 16 seed defeated the No. 12 German duo scored a 7-6(9), 6-3 upset for the biggest win of their careers.

With the win, Dabrowski became Canada’s first Grand Slam champion since Bianca Andreescu won the US Open singles title in 2019 and the first in doubles since Vasek Pospisil won Wimbledon in 2014.

GABRIELA DABROWSKI SECURES HER FIRST GRAND SLAM TITLE IN WOMEN’S DOUBLES 🏆



With her partner Erin Routliffe 🇳🇿, the Canadian 🇨🇦 is crowned champion at the #USOpen 🙌@nationalbank pic.twitter.com/7Di8JNFtql — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 10, 2023

Dabrowski also becomes the first Canadian to win majors in multiple disciplines since Daniel Nestor. She has now also won titles at three of the four majors, with only Wimbledon missing.

The Ottawa native is projected to get back into the Top 10 in the WTA doubles rankings after the win.