Team Canada advances to Davis Cup quarterfinals

Canada continued its winning streak in the Davis Cup Finals, securing a spot in the elimination round after defeating Italy, Sweden, and most recently, Chile, with a 2-1 victory. A standout performer throughout this journey has been Alexis Galarneau, who led the charge for Team Canada in the absence of star players like Denis Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime.

As the reigning Davis Cup champions, Canada faced a crucial challenge against Chile in their final round-robin group match in Bologna, Italy. The responsibility fell on Alexis Galarneau’s shoulders as he went head-to-head against Alejandro Tabilo. Galarneau, a 24-year-old from Laval, wasted no time and started the match strongly, clinching the first set with a score of 6-3.

In the second set, Tabilo, presented a tougher challenge to the Canadian. Despite the increased resistance, Galarneau dug deep and secured the set with a score of 7-6 (5), ultimately sealing the victory and ensuring Canada’s progression to the next round. Team Canada now looks forward to defending its title in the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, that will take place in November in Malaga.

Galarneau showcased his skills once again, this time partnering with Vasek Pospisil for the doubles match against the Chilean duo of Marcelo Tomas Barrios Verra and Alejandro Tabilo. Despite having already secured their qualification, the Canadian pair approached the match with determination. They dominated the first round, securing it with ease at 6-3. In the second set, the Chilean team, facing potential elimination, summoned extra energy to challenge the Canadian duo. However, Pospisil and Galarneau made a comeback to win the set 7-6 (7).

Galarneau showcased his remarkable talent throughout the tournament, winning all five of his matches, including two in singles and three in doubles alongside Pospisil. In between Canada’s victorious matches, Gabriel Diallo faced a tough opponent in Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, ranked 22nd in the world. Diallo conceded Canada’s only defeat of the week in Bologna, losing in two sets of 6-4. Notably, earlier in the tournament, the 200th-ranked Canadian had secured a remarkable victory against Italy’s 18th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.

Canada’s remarkable 3-0 performance against Italy set the stage for their round-robin tournament in the Davis Cup Finals. Despite the absence of key players and facing a strong Italian team, Canada defied the odds. Alexis Galarneau, leading the charge, secured a remarkable victory against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, ranked 38th in the world. Gabriel Diallo went on to clinch a win against the 18th-ranked Musetti, marking his first career Davis Cup victory. The veteran Vasek Pospisil, a Davis Cup stalwart, teamed up with Galarneau in the doubles match, completing a 3-0 sweep for Canada.

In their second group stage match, Canada faced Sweden after their dominant performance against Italy. Pospisil kicked off the contest by facing Sweden’s Leo Borg. Pospisil secured the first set at 7-5, despite strong opposition. Borg fought back in the second set, but Pospisil triumphed 6-2 in the third set, sealing the match.

Galarneau and Pospisil, a winning duo with two victories already, continued their streak against Chile, securing Team Canada presented by @sobeys' third tie victory of the week.



Canada finished with an impressive 8-1 record in their nine matches

Gabriel Diallo continued Canada’s winning streak, defeating Sweden’s Elias Ymer in two quick sets of 6-4 and 6-3. Diallo, who had already tasted victory the previous day, harnessed his energy to deliver an unbeatable performance, contributing to Canada’s success.

The Canadian doubles pair of Pospisil and Galarneau faced Filip Bergevi and Andrew Goransson. The Swedish duo posed a tough challenge in the first set, but the Canadian team won the deciding game with a score of 7-6 (9). The second set proved equally demanding, but Pospisil and Galarneau, determined to avoid a third set, secured the victory with a score of 7-6 (3). This marked Canada’s second consecutive sweep in the tournament.

As Canada advances, they will have the opportunity to defend their title in Malaga from November 21 to 26. No country has ever won two consecutive editions of the Davis Cup, making this an exciting possibility for Team Canada.