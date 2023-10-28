THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier dance to gold at Skate Canada International

The second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating for the 2023-24 season is underway with Skate Canada International in Vancouver.

Competing in their first event this season, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier delivered a flawless free dance to bring home gold. To date, they have won this event four times and medalled in seven.

The Canadians scored 131.46 in the free dance to finish with an overall score of 219.01. Great Britains’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson (209.55) finished with silver followed by Lithuania’s Saulius Ambrulevicius and Allison Reed (192.01) in the bronze medal position.

On Friday, the Canadians recorded the best rhythm dance score so far this season. Posting 87.55 points, they finished top of the rhythm dance program ahead of Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson with a score of 83.51. Lithuania’s Saulius Ambrulevicius and Allison Reed sat in third with a score of 75.60.

The rhythm program was Piper’s first time competing since sharing her ovarian cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t think there was ever a thought of me not continuing,” said Gilles. “If anything, it pushed me more to do it. Skating has become a part of my life and become a great distraction from all the health issues I’ve gone through.”

Gilles said that last year’s Skate Canada International was the event where she started feeling ill, which added to the desire to return and compete this weekend.

In the women’s competition, 2023 Canadian Champion Madeline Schizas finished fourth overall with a total score of 189.91. On Friday Schizas finished the short program as the top Canadian with a score of 57.44. She showed frustrations with technical faults in her program.

Kaiya Ruiter and Sara-Maude Dupuis, who are both making their senior grand prix debuts, finished 10th and 11th overall.

Canadian pairs skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps will compete in the pairs free skate Saturday night. The Canadian pair are hungry for the podium after finishing fourth in their worlds debut last year.

On Friday, Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps finished first in the short program after posting a score of 72.25. It was the first time the pair have competed in five weeks. They opened their season with a big victory at the Autumn Classic in mid-September as they defeated the reigning world champions, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan, rather handily at the ISU Challenger Series event.

The men’s free skate will conclude the competition late Saturday night. The men’s short program closed out the event on Friday night and 2023 Canadian Championships silver medallist Conrad Orzel, of Toronto, Ont., led the Canadian men’s efforts with a score of 77.68 to head into the free skate in sixth position.

Skate Canada International is the second competition in the annual International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series. Skaters travel to Angers for the Grand Prix de France from November 3 – 5, 2023.