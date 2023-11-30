What you need to know about Canada Olympic House for Paris 2024

Canada Olympic House is a special space that brings together Team Canada athletes, their families, invited guests and fans at the Olympic Games.

Here’s what you need to know about Canada Olympic House at Paris 2024. More details, including ticketing information, will be added as it becomes available. Go to house.olympic.ca and subscribe to receive email notifications and stay up-to-date on everything Canada Olympic House.

What is Canada Olympic House?

Canada Olympic House (COH) is the home-away-from-home for Team Canada athletes and their families, as well as fans from Canada and all over the world. Paris 2024 will mark a return for Canada Olympic House for the first time since PyeongChang 2018, and at the Summer Olympic Games since Rio 2016.

COH is expected to welcome a large number of guests over the course of the 2024 Olympic Games to enjoy competition viewing, athlete appearances, live performances, and curated food and beverage offerings.

Where is Canada Olympic House located?

Canada Olympic House is located in La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Parc de la Villette. During the Games, Parc de la Villette (the largest landscaped park in Paris!) will be known as the “Park of Nations,” a gathering spot for many National Olympic Committee hospitality spaces, including the host nation’s Club France.

La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie is the fifth most popular cultural institution in France and is set to be a hub of international celebration during Paris 2024. We hope to see you there!

How can I find out more about Canada Olympic House?

Sign up to receive more information about COH at house.olympic.ca. If you have specific questions regarding COH, you can email canadaolympichouse@olympic.ca.