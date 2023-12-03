Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix via AP

Alexandria Loutitt takes home double medals from FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Norway

Calgary’s Alexandria Loutitt will come home with two medals from two events after she secured a silver medal in the large hill competition on Sunday in the season-opening FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway.

To start the weekend the Calgary native secured a bronze medal in Saturday’s event, as she led after the first round with a score of 130.6 points but was bumped down the podium after the second round, finishing with a score of 241.6.

Loutitt was only three points back of gold medallist Yuki Ito, of Japan, and 1.1 point behind Josephine Pagnier of France who took silver.

On Sunday, Loutitt grabbed her second medal of the weekend, this time upgrading to a silver, as she scored a combined total of 267.5 points.

She led the qualification round once again with a score of 133.7, but after the second round finished 4.9 points back of Pagnier, who also upgraded her second medal finishing with a gold on Sunday.

Louititt entered this season as the reigning world champion as she took gold last March in Slovenia, and also helped make history for Canada earning the first Canadian Olympic medal in ski jumping in the team competition at Beijing 2022, competing alongside Abigail Strate, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, and Matthew Soukup.

She was also named Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Fellow Calgary native Strate finished 13th on Sunday, 50.5 points back of the top spot. She also finished 20th in Saturday’s event.