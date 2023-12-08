“Imagine what we could do if we had the whole nation behind us.”

I have dreamed of being Canada’s Olympic boxing champion since I was a young girl. Being a competitive athlete runs in my family. I was born in Saint-Georges, Quebec, and when my dad, Patrick Thibeault, was drafted by the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, we moved to Saskatchewan.

I started boxing when I was ten years old, motivated by my dad’s off-season training regime. Boxing is where we connected; it brought us together and made us stronger. He was my coach for a few years before I headed back to Montreal.

Boxing is a big part of my identity and I love every minute of it: I love competing, being in the ring, and training in the gym. Boxing is where I feel most like myself and given the connection to my father, is very close to my heart.

When women’s boxing was added to the Olympic program for the London 2012 Games, my dream took hold and I have been working towards it for the past 10 years. Canada has a rich history of boxing success and I want to extend that legacy and lead the charge to the top of the podium.

With my recent gold medal victory at the 2023 Pan American Games, and booking my ticket to Paris, that dream is closer to becoming a reality. It proves that with hard work, a dedicated team and a nation of supporters behind you, great things can happen.

All Team Canada athletes are working hard towards the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. But we cannot do it alone.

Tammara Thibeault of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 75kg Boxing Finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Friday, October 27, 2023. (Leah Hennel/COC)

Even in individual sports, success is a team effort. Imagine what we could do if we had the whole nation behind us.

As a past recipient of the Murphy Family Award and the Olympians Supporting Olympians bursary through the Canadian Olympic Foundation, I can attest to the impact of donor support.

For me, donor support means opportunity. It opens doors to additional training camps, travel to international tournaments or engaging challenging sparring partners. It means that I can be around people who will push me, make me a better athlete and broaden my perspective.

Donor support is critical because all these elements – training, travel, competition – are necessary to get where I want to go and to shine a spotlight on women’s boxing.

My Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 tested my resilience, and adaptability, and I emerged a stronger athlete. I am ready to take on the world next summer in Paris, and inspire future generations.

Sincerely,

Tammara Thibeault

Boxing

Olympian, World Champion