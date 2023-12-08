Mateusz Kielpinski / FIS Freestyle

Kingsbury wins back-to-back golds at FIS Freestyle World Cup in Sweden

It’s yet another day atop the podium for Mikaël Kingsbury after he took home gold in dual moguls in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

Competing in the second FIS Freestyle World Cup of the season, Kingsbury has wasted no time racing back to the top of the podium. It’s the second straight day with a gold for Kingsbury after he won the singles event on Friday.

He beat out Rasmus Stegfeldt of Sweden in the men’s final, who collected his first ever World Cup podium.

Double victory for the King! Following his win in singles, Kingsbury proves he’s still the reigning champ on the bumps by clinching his second victory of the weekend in today’s duels. Huge props to Rasmus Stegfeldt for upping his game and securing his first WC podium 🙌 #moguls pic.twitter.com/5yFDLNDKCS — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 9, 2023

As anyone keeping up with the King of Moguls knows, this isn’t Kingsbury’s first podium. The gold brings his tally to 118 World Cup medals, along with 82 career victories in 138 World Cup starts – nearly a 60 per cent rate for golds in World Cup starts.

Louis-David Chalifoux finished in sixth thanks to a strong performance. He was the lone Canadian outside of Kingsbury to qualify beyond the 1/8 final round.

The 21-year-old improves slightly on a seventh place in finsh in yesterday’s singles.

Kingsbury kicks off freestyle season with moguls gold

Mikaël Kingsbury is back atop the podium with a win in men’s moguls at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden on Friday.

The Canadian legend scored 85.02 points to take the victory. He was joined on the podium by American Nick Page, who took silver with 79.55 points, and bronze medallist Filip Gravenfors of Sweden with 79.53 points.

Kingsbury began his season campaign last weekend with a bronze medal performance at the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland. A track record like Kingsbury’s means a third-place finish leaves some dissatisfaction and a fire for the next race where he did not disappoint.

Before winning the six-man super final, Kingsbury had also been the top scorer in the first final round.

