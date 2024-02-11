GEPA Pictures/Matic Klansek

Marielle Thompson takes third-straight World Cup ski cross gold medal in Bakuriani

Marielle Thompson recorded what some may call a hat trick after claiming a third-straight World Cup ski cross gold medal in Bakuriani, Georgia on Sunday.

The win in the big final was the Whistler, B.C. native’s 29th career World Cup ski cross victory. The 2014 Olympic champion has won gold in four of the last five World Cup events this season.

Claiming her 65th World Cup podium, Thomposn had a dominant day winning all her heats.

Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France claimed silver for a second consecutive race, while Switzerland’s Talina Gantenbein took bronze.

Thompson now has an 82-point lead in the overall season standings, looking to take her fourth Crystal Globe of her racing career. There are seven events remaining on the World Cup schedule.

India Sherret made the big final alongside Thompson but a fall caused her to finish in fourth place. Brittany Phelan was second in the small final to finish sixth overall.

On the men’s side, Edmonton’s Carson Cook was the top Canadian finisher with a 32nd place result.