FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson compete in the season-opening Elite16 beach volleyball tournament in Doha. (Volleyball World)Volleyball World
Volleyball World

Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish with silver at Elite16 season-opener in Doha

By Hayley McGoldrick

Canada’s beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson took home silver the final of the season-opening Elite16 beach volleyball stop in Doha, Qatar, falling in straight sets on Saturday.

Brazilians Bárbara Seixas and Carol Salgado beat Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson in the final, 21-18, 21-18.

Before defeating Latvia’s Anastasija Samoilova and Tina Graudina earlier Saturday, taking a 21-17, 20-22, 15-12 win in the semifinals, the Canadian duo beat the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Last year, they captured gold at home at the Montreal Elite16 stop as well as in the Jurmala Challenge, and took home bronze at the Ostrava Elite16.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson placed at least fifth in their nine appearances at Beach Pro Tour tournaments in 2023 as well as the world championship in Mexico.

The Canadian duo captured Canada’s first women’s beach volleyball medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile in the fall with a silver.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Brandie Wilkerson

trending

Brandie Wilkerson made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. She and her then-partner Heather Bansley made it to the quarterfinals,...

Heather Bansley

After discovering beach volleyball as summer training for her indoor university career, Heather Bansley first represented Canada at the 2007…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Beach Volleyball

Beach volleyball takes the complexity of the indoor game and adds the difficulty of playing in sand, as well as…

Volleyball

At its core, volleyball is an indoor game played between two teams of six. The objective is to send a…

Diving

Olympic diving uses two types of boards: 3m springboard and 10m platform. There are individual and synchronized events for both…

View all sports