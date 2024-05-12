Bence Vekassy and Carlos Acuña

Vincent and Jensen score a double at the Canoe Sprint World Cup

Preparing for Paris 2024, Katie Vincent and Sophia Jensen won gold and silver respectively in the women’s C1 200m event at the FIC Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

Vincent covered the distance in a time of 45.54 seconds, finishing 62 hundredths of a second ahead of her teammate Jensen, giving Canada a 1-2 finish.

🚨Medal Alert 🚨



WHAT A MORNING!!



Katie Vincent and Sophia Jensen take 🥇GOLD🥇AND 🥈SILVER🥈 in the C1 200m in Szeged, Hungary this morning!



Who doesn’t love a double podium moment?! pic.twitter.com/GnQA6ceJo3 — Canoe Kayak Canada (@CanoeKayakCAN) May 12, 2024

Cuban Yarisleidis Cirilo Duboys accompanied the two Canadians on the podium, finishing in third place.

This gold medal won by Vincent is added to the silver medal won the day before alongside Sloan Mackenzie in the C2 500m event.

🚨 MEDAL ALERT 🚨



Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie win silver 🥈in Hungary at the ICF Sprint World Cup with a time of 1:53.12! 🔥🔥China takes the gold.#wepaddle pic.twitter.com/Db0EVregRV — Canoe Kayak Canada (@CanoeKayakCAN) May 11, 2024

The duo finished with a time of 1 min 53 sec and 12 hundredths, just 1.63 sec behind Chinese Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun, who finished in first position. Antia Jacome and Maria Corbera of Spain took third place.

Just outside the podium, their Canadian compatriots Sophia Jensen and Julia Lilley Osende finished just 23 hundredths behind the Spanish boat and had to settle for fourth place.

Vincent and MacKenzie had already clinched a place for the next Olympic Games last August, when they won another silver medal at the Canoe-Kayak Worlds. It is one of four World Cup events before the start of the Summer Olympics.

The next event will take place in Poznań, Poland, from May 24 to 26.