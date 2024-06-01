Canada Artistic Swimming/Antoine Saito

Simoneau golden, Canada takes silver in women’s duet and team at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup

Jacqueline Simoneau added to her solo gold medal, teaming up with Audrey Lamothe to finish with two silver medals in both the duet technical and duet free competitions at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.

Canada also took silver in both the team technical and team free competitions.

Sunday’s duet free event saw Simoneau and Lamothe take silver with a score of 246.5501, behind Moe Higa and Tomoka Sato of Japan, who took gold scoring 253.7730.

Ukrainian twins Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva secured bronze with a score of 242.1772.

Simoneau and Lamothe also finished second in the technical competition with a score of 248.3350, just narrowly missing out on gold as sisters Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri of Austria took the top spot on the podium with a score of 248.3567.

Japan’s Higa and Sato took bronze with a score of 246.3600.

Simoneau won the women’s solo technical gold medal on Friday, while taking the silver in the women’s solo free competition on Saturday.

The 27-year-old finished with 256.7950 points in the technical competition, finishing ahead of China’s Huiyan Xu who scored 244.2050, and Viktoria Reichova of Slovakia who finished with a bronze medal scoring 203.2616.

On Saturday, she finished with a score of 230.5750, behind Xu’s score of 241.9354, while Reichova once again secured bronze with a score of 198.2021.

Canadian athletes secured medals as a unit in both the open team technical and open team free, finishing with a silver in both.

The Canadian team consisted of Sydney Carroll, Scarlett Finn, Lamothe, Jonnie Newman, Kenzie Priddell, Claire Scheffel, Simoneau and Florence Tremblay, with Raphaelle Plante competing only in the team free competition.

In the technical competition on Friday, Canada finished with a score of 269.6484 points, behind China’s score of 276.7867.

The U.S. took gold in the team free competition on Saturday, scoring 341.6208, while Canada finished on the second step once again with a score of 326.2981.

On Sunday, Canada took one final bronze medal after the team acrobatic competition, finishing with a score of 236.3034.

Ukraine took the top spot of the podium with a score of 244.4834, while China came in second scoring 242.6500.