AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Cassie Sharpe wins halfpipe bronze at the Freestyle Skiing World Championships

Canadian Cassie Sharpe won the bronze medal in the halfpipe event at the Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland.

The 2018 Pyeongchang gold medalist was in fifth place after the first run with a score of 75.75. Her second attempt was significantly better, with 88.00 points earning her the final spot on the podium. She just edged out compatriot Rachael Karker, who finished fourth with 86.25 points.

The gold medal was won by 22-year-old British athlete Zoe Atkin, who, after falling on her first attempt, recovered brilliantly to beat China’s Fanghui Li. Atkin finished with 93.50 points, half a point ahead of her rival.

In the men’s halfpipe, a Canadian quartet took the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th places. Brendan Mackay led the group in seventh place, followed by Dylan Marineau, Andrew Longino and Noah Bowman.

In the freestyle jumping event held on Sunday, Canadian Alexandre Duchaine came close to winning a medal, finishing just off the podium in fourth place.