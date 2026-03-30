THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick-International Skating Union-THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Weekend Roundup: Team Canada wraps up winter with World Championship, World Cup podiums

Several Team Canada athletes capped off a long competitive season with podium performances this past weekend.

Canada’s history of success when the ISU Figure Skating World Championships are hosted in Prague continued with standout skates from Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier and Lia Pereira & Trennt Michaud, as well as an impressive debut for Stephen Gogolev.

Evan Bichon made a big World Cup breakthrough at the snowboard cross finale in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec while Reece Howden got his hands on his second straight Crystal Globe in ski cross

There was also a very fond farewell to the greatest freestyle skier of all time. Take a look back at all the highlights.

Figure Skating: Two medals for Canadian skaters at world championships

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier claimed their third straight silver (and their fifth career medal) in the ice dance event at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships. After winning Olympic bronze with their mesmerizing performance of their “Vincent” free dance, they decided to let that moment stand and brought back another fan favourite program set to the score of Wuthering Heights for the world championships. Despite just a few weeks of training that program, they delivered a standout performance.

READ: Gilles & Poirier win ice dance silver at world championships

Lia Pereira & Trennt Michaud earned their first world championship medal, taking bronze in the pairs event. They broke the 200-point barrier for the first time, setting a personal best total score of 216.09 with two very strong skates.

READ: Pereira & Michaud win pairs bronze at world championships

Stephen Gogolev posted Canada’s best world championship result in the men’s event since 2013. His fourth-place finish comes on the heels of his impressive fifth-place performance at Milano Cortina 2026. He earned personal best scores in both programs during his world championship debut.

Ski Cross: Back-to-back podiums for Howden to close out season

Having locked up the Crystal Globe a week earlier, Reece Howden finished off the FIS Ski Cross World Cup season with back-to-back second-place finishes in Gällivare, Sweden.

READ: Howden closes season with back-to-back podiums and Crystal Globe

Hannah Schmidt also reached the podium on Saturday, finishing third. She ended the season as the top-ranked Canadian woman in the World Cup standings, placing sixth. Jared Schmidt was fifth in Sunday’s event after winning the small final.

Snowboard: First career World Cup podium for Bichon

Evan Bichon closed out the snowboard cross season by earning his first career FIS World Cup podium. He placed third on Saturday on home snow in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec. The closest he had come to a podium before was a fourth-place finish in Mont-Ste-Anne two years ago.

It was an emotional season for the 27-year-old, who made his Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026 just a few months after his mother lost a short battle with cancer.

Freestyle Skiing: Olympic medallists finish off season

Olympic bronze medallist Brendan Mackay finished just off the podium in the final halfpipe event of the FIS Freestyle World Cup season. Mackay’s score of 83.00 left him in fourth place, one spot ahead of Olympic teammate Andrew Longino who placed fifth with a best score of 81.75.

Amy Fraser finished fourth in the women’s ski halfpipe event in Silvaplana, Switzerland, missing the podium by just half a point with her score of 79.50.

In her first competition since winning two Olympic medals, Megan Oldham placed seventh in women’s ski slopestyle in Silvaplana.

Five-time Olympic medallist Mikaël Kingsbury competed for the last time in his illustrious career at the Canadian Freestyle Ski Championships. On his home hill of Sommet Saint-Sauveur, Kingsbury won the moguls and dual moguls events before skiing into retirement.

Swimming: Liendo wins fourth straight NCAA 100 free title

The most dominant Canadian in American college swimming, Josh Liendo won his fourth straight title in the men’s 100-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships. Now a senior at the University of Florida, Liendo has never lost the NCAA title in this event. He’s just the second man to ever win the 100 free four straight times at the NCAA Championships. Liendo also won the 100-yard butterfly for the third time and was victorious in the 50-yard free for a second time.